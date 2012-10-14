Watch This: Usain Bolt on 'SNL' VP Debate

On Saturday night, SNL took on the vice-presidential debate with a little help from Olympian Usain Bolt. The sketch seemed to quote Paul Ryan word for word, while the comedian who played Joe Biden improvised, playing up the Pennsylvania native’s seeming inability to stop smiling. And to cap off the sketch and lambast Ryan’s flubs regarding his marathon-running times, when the vice presidential hopeful says that he won an Olympic medal at the 2012 London games, Bolt appears and hilariously confirms the opposite.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Will Ryan Gosling Play Black Panther? Answered To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Will Ryan Gosling Play Black Panther? Answered

Watch SNL skewer both Biden and Ryan below:

Watch more on hulu.