Could This Black Man Flip the House Seat Left Vacant by Marjorie Taylor Greene?

ROME, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Shawn Harris, a Democratic candidate, poses for a portrait in his elections office on Election Day while running for Congressional district 14, on March 10, 2026 in Rome, Georgia. The special election is being held to fill a seat that opened up after Marjorie Taylor Greene left Congress in January of this year. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Georgians are set to head to the polls on Tuesday (April 7), where they’ll decide who will fill the Congressional seat left vacant by former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Georgia’s 14th Congressional District has a history of voting Republican in general elections, but one Black Democrat now has the potential to make history.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view MAGA Loses It Over Powerful Statue of a Black Woman in Times Square To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video MAGA Loses It Over Powerful Statue of a Black Woman in Times Square

As we previously told you, ex-Rep. Greene’s seat has been vacant since January when she announced her resignation from Congress last year. The first election to replace her took place on March 10, but after none of the candidates earned enough votes to break the majority threshold, everything now comes down to a second special congressional runoff between the remaining contenders, Shawn Harris, a Black Democrat, and Republican Clay Fuller, who is white.

Harris walked away with about 37 percent of the votes compared to Fuller’s 34 percent in the March election. While President Donald Trump has endorsed Fuller, according to Fox News, support for Harris has shocked many Georgians. Here’s everything to know about the Democrat.

The Georgia native grew up on his family’s farm in Blakely, Ga. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps soon after graduating from high school, according to his website. Harris eventually earned the rank of Sergeant before taking his talents to Tuskegee University, one of several Black colleges in Alabama, where he pledged Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Harris, who served in Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, previously faced off against Rep. Greene in the 2024 general election. The Republican bested him by earning nearly two-thirds of the vote. Now, however, times have changed, and Harris has a shot to shake up the political makeup in Georgia ahead of the midterm elections.

All eyes are on the November midterms as both parties race to gain more seats in both the Senate and House of Representatives. After Greene’s exit from the House, Republicans are vulnerable. If Harris actually flips her red seat to blue, this could spell trouble for the GOP.

Harris promises to pass legislation aimed at helping the financial burdens on farmers while also protecting millions of folks on SNAP benefits. The Democrat also wants to expand mental health and addiction treatment for Georgians. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, over 1.4 million Georgia residents struggle with their mental health.

Elsewhere in the state, voters are expected to cast their ballots for state Senate District 53 and state House District 94. As it stands, Republicans have control over both chambers of the General Assembly, which means the results of these elections will not directly impact the GOP majority. Still, Americans are watching to see how this battleground state shows up and shows out.