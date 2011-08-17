VIDEO: Chappelle Talks About Getting Booed

In this clip, Dave Chappelle talks to San Francisco’s Wild 94.9 station about the stand-up event where he lay down on the stage and refused to tell jokes for 45 minutes, and the Native American casino charity show where he said he felt the audience was trying to get a “reverse Kramer” story out of his set. Despite all the buzz about his “meltdown,” he says the press actually wasn’t that bad to him.
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To us, Chappelle sounds thoughtful, entirely stable and, most important, still funny.
Read more and watch Part 2 of the interview at the Huffington Post.
In other news: Poll: Race Affects View of the American Dream.
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