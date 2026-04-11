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Black Books We Need to See As Movies ASAP!

Now that Octavia Butler’s novel ‘Parable of the Sower’ is set to become a feature film, here are a handful of other Black books that deserve the same treatment!

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Photo: Amazon.com/Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women

Fans of Octavia Butler will be happy to know that one of her most powerful pieces of writing will soon be headed to the big screen. And trust us when we say, it’s timelier than ever.

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Dominique Thorne Reveals Why She Almost Passed on Ironheart

It was recently announced that her dystopian novel “Parable of the Sower” will finally be getting a film adaptation and coming to theaters near us, per Variety. At the helm lies Melina Matsoukas, the longtime director who brought us the 2019 film “Queen & Slim.” She’ll produce and direct with the approval of Butler’s estate, which hopefully means this film will be as authentic to the source material as possible.

The news got us thinking about other Black books that could use the silver screen treatment. Keep reading for our picks!

“Sula”

Amazon.com

If there’s one thing Toni Morrison was always good at, it was a great read that made you think and went deeper than surface-level writings. “Sula” is a perfect example of that and a story worth seeing on the big screen.

“The Bluest Eye”- Toni Morrison

Amazon.com

We’re staying on Morrison one more time to suggest “The Bluest Eye,” because it is most people’s introduction to her writing. Given the storyline, we already know that a film adaptation of this would launch a thousand think pieces. It’s worth exploring!

“Their Eyes Were Watching God”- Zora Neale Hurston

Amazon.com

Technically, we’ve already seen this on film, thanks to Halle Berry, Michael Ealy and their 2005 adaptation. But that was a made-for-TV movie. This epic story deserves to be told on the biggest screen possible because it contains relevant symbolism.

“Americanah”- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Amazon.com

There’s a reason why Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s 2013 novel still holds a special place in readers’ hearts more than a decade after its release. This book is moving and rich, so you can imagine how well it would translate on the big screen.

“Invisible Man”- Ralph Ellison

Amazon.com

We’re going to throw it back one more time with this one. Ralph Ellison’s book, “Invisible Man,” is a classic. Since not many of our classics are adapted for film, this is one we want to see, for sure.

“Homegoing”- Yaa Gyasi

Amazon.com

The story of two sisters and how differently their lives have panned out has always made for good gossip and good TV. But Yaa Gyasi has taken that concept and given it so much more meat and meaning. This would be beautiful to see come alive in the theater

“Children of Blood and Bone”- Tomi Adeyemi

Amazon.com

We actually are getting Tomi Adeyemi’s beloved African fantasy novel as a film, and the best part is that the cast is stacked. Gina Prince-Bythewood is directing, so you already know it’s going to be something to behold!

“An American Marriage”- Tayari Jones

Amazon.com

Although Tayari Jones’ book was released in 2018, it had a resurgence around the start of the pandemic in 2020—and for good reason. One read of the summary and you’ll quickly see why we need to see this as a movie!

“My Soul to Keep”- Tananarive Due

Amazon.com

Now this one might be a little spooky to see onscreen, but the plot makes it worth it. Tananarive Due’s book centers around Jessica, a woman who loves her husband, David. But as people around her begin to die, she discovers that he is part of an Ethiopian sect that traded their humanity so they would never die. See, we told you!

“Giovanni’s Room”- James Baldwin

Amazon.com

Is there really a James Baldwin book that we don’t love? A film adaptation of “Giovanni’s Room” would not only be good, but it would give us some more Black, queer representation in cinema (which we so desperately need). If done right, this book would definitely spark a lot of conversation!

“Before I Let Go”- Kennedy Ryan

Amazon.com

Kennedy Ryan, step to the front! This entire franchise is exactly what romance novels are made of, which makes it great for movies. Give us “Before I Let Go” first, and then just go ahead and do the next ones. It’s what the people want to see!

“Seven Days In June”- Tia Williams

Amazon.com

Yes, we’re going to advocate for some Black romance around here because Black love is as beautiful as it is messy and incomplete. And there’s arguably no better book that understands that than Tia Williams’ popular novel.

“Disappearing Acts”- Terry McMillan

Amazon.com

Terry McMillan knows how to write a good book that’s primed for big-screen action. We saw it with her previous work, “Waiting to Exhale,” and the beautiful movie adaptation. “Disappearing Acts” was a 2000 made-for-TV film starring Sanaa Lathan and Wesley Snipes, but we’d love to see it on the big screen.

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