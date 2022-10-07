A video has gone viral on Twitter of a Black student being harassed by Oakland University campus police. In the video, you can hear the officers accusing the student of using a fake ID to access a campus property. The video has reached half a million views.



Even on a college campus, Black men must be weary of law enforcement. Just last February, a Black student at Purdue was slammed into the ground and choked by a campus officer. This situation isn’t as severe, but the circumstances were just as humiliating.

“Imagine being racially profiled on campus of your school for 3 days in a row. That’s what happened to This young brother at Oakland University (Detroit/Auburn hills) after being accosted by the police & being forced to show his ID only to then be accused of it being a Fake ID,” tweeted the user who posted the video.

In the video, one officer appears to grab the student as he adamantly repeats that he did nothing wrong. “Why are you grabbing him? Let him go,” a witness asks the officer multiple times.

The campus police officer then claims the student had been hitting him in the arm “the entire time,” per the video. The student continues to plead with the officer to let go of his grip. “He’s grabbing me, putting his hands on me!” the student yells in the video. “I ain’t do nothing to him!” The campus police officers eventually allow the student to go into his backpack to get his ID. After the officers accuse the student of carrying a fake ID, they ask to see another form of identification. “Open up your wallet, let me see all of them,” the officer says, per the video. In response, the student pulls out a number of cards and throws them on the ground.

The report says the student was eventually able to walk away from the officers without being charged, but Twitter users were furious with how the interaction went down.

Some shared contact information to the Dean of Students and student affairs office. Another user shared his own experience similar to that of the video: “This happened to me once at Fordham Law. It was head of security who was a retired NYPD cop. He used to harass students coming in late. I wrote an email to the Dean of Students and got him fired.”

The school hasn’t yet responded to the incident.