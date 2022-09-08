A US soldier has been kicked out of the Army after the FBI discovered the reason he enlisted was to become better at killing Black people, according to CNN. The Feds found out he had ties to white supremacist organizations and Nazi ideologies while doing a scan of his social media accounts.



Killian M. Ryan was arrested last month for knowingly making a false statement on his application for a secret security clearance, the report says. That day he was also booted from the Army for “serious misconduct.” Part of that “misconduct” was a social media post where he wrote, “I serve for combat experience so I’m more proficient in killing n****rs.”

This nut-job was responsible for gathering intelligence and enemy target positions for Army deployment and firing artillery. I guess Ryan was hoping to make Black people the targets.

More on the investigation from CNN:

On his application for a secret security clearance in May 2020, Ryan allegedly said that it had been more than 10 years since he’d been in contact with his father, who has felony convictions for drug violations and auto theft.

But investigators found a number of social media accounts, all allegedly registered to Ryan, which were used to contact his father during the 10-year period. They also found recent photos of Ryan with his father, court records say. When investigators further probed the accounts, they noted that one of Ryan’s accounts had “been in contact with numerous accounts associated with racially motivated extremism,” court records said. The account username referenced Sigurd — a figure in Norse mythology that is sometimes co-opted by White supremacists — and an email registered to the account referenced Nazi ideology.

Just months ahead of the white supremacist reign of terror on Jan 6. 2021, a soldier who was supposed to serve this country was allegedly planning another civil war. The FBI has been on a manhunt to find everyone involved in the insurrection itself. However, a lot of people who didn’t happen to fly into DC that day are still out here making threatening statements like this.

Some of them even wear uniforms and fancy badges.

Since 9/11, the threat of terrorism has always been narrowed down to a certain demographic. Right now, America’s biggest threat are the folks who call themselves “patriots.”