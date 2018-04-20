Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump would probably have brought a wand to former first lady Barbara Bush’s funeral services and instructed the Bush boys to twirl. So since he knows that his petty has reached Kenya Moore levels, he’s gracefully decided not to join first lady Melania Trump at Bush’s funeral in order to “avoid disruptions” stemming from the increased security presence.



“First Lady Melania Trump will attend the memorial service for Barbara Bush this Saturday on behalf of the First Family,” a spokesperson told Politico on Friday. “To avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush Family and friends attending the service, President Trump will not attend.”

This sounds like bullshit. There’s already going to be a boatload of security there, since Bush, who died Tuesday at age 92, was the mother of the 43rd president, George W. Bush, and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush. She was also a former first lady, as wife of President George H.W. Bush. Not to mention the security for other dignitaries in attendance.

What Trump isn’t saying is that he’s a petty bitch who has had beef with the Bush family for quite some time. Both Bushes 41 and 43 have been critical of the president’s “leadership” since he took office.

Speaking at a policy seminar in New York, the nation’s 43rd president never mentioned Trump by name, but clearly we all know who he was talking about.

“We have seen our discourse degraded by casual cruelty,” Bush said, the Los Angeles Times reports. “We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism.”

“Bullying and prejudice in our public life sets a national tone, provides permission for cruelty and bigotry, and compromises the moral education of children,” he said at another point. “The only way to pass along civic values is to first live up to them.”

And who among us can forget the war of words between Trump and Jeb Bush during the 2016 run to the White House when Trump dubbed Jeb “Low Energy Jeb Bush”—arguably his worst nickname for any of the Republican nominees. There was no love gained after Trump won the election, when Jeb noted during a Yale University forum that his children “actually love him”—which many saw as a jab at Trump, whose children took to Twitter to takes swings back at the former Florida governor.

So Trump’s petty ass isn’t going to a former first lady’s funeral, which is mad disrespectful for a sitting president. Melania will be there, and President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have confirmed that they will attend the funeral, as will former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

But Politico notes that the president did issue a statement Tuesday because that was the least he could do. No, seriously, it was the least he could do.

“Amongst her greatest achievements was recognizing the importance of literacy as a fundamental family value that requires nurturing and protection,” the statement said.



They added: “She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well. The President and First Lady’s thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mrs. Bush.”

Oh, and get this: Flags at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound in Florida and Trump International Golf Club will be at half-staff because the lazy fucking president won’t be able to attend the former first lady’s funeral, but he isn’t too lazy to golf.

I can’t wait to hear the defense from the right over this obviously petty, lazy, disrespectful thot’s behavior.