TikTok Trad Wife Nara Smith’s Goes Viral Again — This Time For Issues With Her House

The only thing worse than having to endure months of renovations on your home while raising four kids under the age of six is having to do it all over again after a natural disaster. Just ask model and influencer Nara Smith.
One of the internet’s most popular trad wives is going viral after a new TikTok showed parts of her recently renovated New England home being gutted all over again. “POV: You’re in denial about how the house you just renovated is getting ripped apart again,” read the text over her Feb. 15 video, which Smith captioned, “I could cry.”
The post starts with the always-fly influencer standing with her hands on her hips and cuts to shots of exposed beams and water coming through the windows of the Connecticut home where she lives with her husband, model Lucky Blue Smith, and their four children.
Smith explained in the comments that the mess was the result of water damage to their home caused by the late-January winter storm that left most of the East Coast covered in several inches of snow. The Smiths purchased the New England fixer-upper in late 2024, but moved in nearly a year later after months of renovations, sharing updates with her nearly 5 million Instagram followers and 12 million TikTok followers along the way.
Nara’s latest post got more than 250,000 likes on TikTok and nearly 1,000 comments, which ranged from people who were sympathetic to those who couldn’t care less.
Some who saw the video immediately empathized, noting that a major home reno project is even more stressful for a mother of four.
“This would make me want to scream, especially with young children,” wrote one person in the comment section.
Others were less than sympathetic.
“It’s because you didn’t make it from scratch,” one person commented on TikTok, referencing Smith’s penchant for posts that show her cooking homemade meals in a full beat and designer clothes.
But plenty of Smith’s fans took the time to comment on how great she looked in her post, pointing out how she still managed to serve when her home is falling apart.
“This would sendddd me but at least a baddie always looks good during high stress volumes,” wrote someone else on TikTok.
