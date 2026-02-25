This Former Miami Mayor Was a Successful Immigrant — But the Government Says He Led a Double Life

All eyes are on one former North Miami mayor after a jaw-dropping federal lawsuit threatens to upend his reputation and his status as a U.S. citizen. And the whole thing involves a dual identity that feels like something out of a movie!

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed the denaturalization suit against Philippe Bien-Aimé, 60, last week after a fingerprint comparison resulted in the discovery of two conflicting identities. The lawsuit now accuses Bien-Aimé of skating the law for 30 years in order to scam the public and advance his career — including engaging in a sham marriage.

Bien-Aimé is originally from Haiti but came to the U.S. in 1995, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The lawsuit alleged, however, that he used a “fraudulent, ‘photo-switched’” passport in order to enter the country.

The former politician lived his life without issues until 2001, when a judge ordered him to self deport back to Haiti. Instead, the 60-year-old appealed the removal order claiming he had already returned to his home country, according to the DOJ.

“In reality, Bien-Aimé remained in the United States and, using the new name and date of birth, married a US citizen to obtain permanent resident status,” according to the DOJ. Bien-Aimé allegedly changed his name from Jean Philippe Janvier in order to pull off the scheme. Court documents show the man who was naturalized as Bien-Aimé in 2006 is the same man who was ordered to deport back in 2001, according to the Justice Department.

The lawsuit also accused the Haitain man of bigamy, arguing the politician was already married to a Haitian citizen when he later wed an American in order to fast track his citizenship. Because of this, the government claims his naturalization should be invalid.

After becoming a citizen, Bien-Aimé launched his Miami-based political career, first serving on city council for six years before winning the North Miami 2019 mayoral election, according to voting records. In 2022, he resigned to run for the Miami-Dade County Commission but lost.

“This Administration will not permit fraudsters and tricksters who cheat their way to the gift of U.S. citizenship,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The passage of time does not diminish blatant immigration fraud.”

Bien-Aime’s case is part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on fraudulent immigration. In response to the allegations, Bien-Aimé’s lawyer, Peterson St Philippe, told the Miami Herald, “We believe it is appropriate to address the allegations through the judicial process rather than through public commentary.”