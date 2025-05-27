Rep. Barbara Lee Says It’s Unfair To Ban TikTok & Defund UNRWA, A Holistic Approach Needed
The Funniest Viral Videos of Grown Black Men Calling Their Grown Black Male Friends to Tell Them 'Goodnight'

Though it seems like a simple task, multiple videos have proven just how un-simple and downright hilarious it really is.

Shanelle Genai
Image for article titled The Funniest Viral Videos of Grown Black Men Calling Their Grown Black Male Friends to Tell Them &#39;Goodnight&#39;
Another day, another hilarious TikTok trend— only this time, Black men are leading the charge and it’s truly a hilarious sight to see.

If you’ve been spending any time on the clock app lately, then you’ve probably seen a growing number of videos of grown men calling their homies to tell them goodnight. While that seems unsuspecting on the surface, the videos have proven to be downright side-splitting hilarious due to the fact that they don’t normally exchange pleasantries like that.

In fact, as you’ll see in some of the videos we’ve rounded up— the very notion of your homeboy telling you to sleep good and have sweet dreams can garner wide-ranging reactions. And thankfully for you, we’ve gathered some of the best ones. If you needed a laugh, trust us—you’ll get plenty with this trend! Thank us later.

Keep reading to watch all the funny moments unfold!

“Go Do This With Jalen!”

The hilarious part about this alongside the immediate skepticism is the fact that the friend on the phone threw another friend under the bus. Now how did he get in it?!

“Do You Need A Hug?!”

We don’t know what’s funnier in this one: the first friend being genuinely confused (and lowkey offended) at the notion and sounding like Snoop Dogg or the second friend asking if his friend needed a hug?

“You’re Acting Real Bonkers Right Now”

This friend gets a special shoutout for using the word bonkers in a hilarious way in 2025!

“Are You Insane?!”

It’s the consistent incredulity of these men, for us! Why is it so hard to say “goodnight and sweet dreams” to your homie?!

“Man, Stop Playing”

The fact that a phrase as simple as “goodnight” has these men shook and bewildered is honestly so funny, it shouldn’t even be real.

*Loses Signal*

This one may be the best one yet!

“Who You Talking To?”

You know the “offense” is crazy when you have to ask if the statement was meant for you in the first place!

“You Sick, Man?”

You know brotherly love like this is rare when the only reason your friend tells you something nice is if there’s something else going on!

“We Don’t Tell Our Brothers Goodnight Enough”

This one was arguably the most healthy* response out of all of them. But it was no less funny!

“What Kinda Sh*t Is That?”

Clearly the man in the video before this one had a point: brothers have to start telling each other goodnight more because this shouldn’t such an egregious thing to do!

“What the Hell?!”

In the words of rapper Rob49: “what the hell? What the helly? What the helleyante? What the Helly Berry? What the HellyBron James?”

“You Calling the Wrong Number, These Freak Hours”

The fact that both friends matched each others energy here is just great! But also, to the one receiving the call: why would you say something like that?! LOL

“I Don’t Want You Talking to Me Like This”

Now in the uncle’s defense, the lead into the joke was a bit much and threw him off! We can understand his point of view here. Still this made for a GREAT moment.

“Man WTF”

You know you pissed off your friend when he lowkey cusses you out. But we all know it’s all love, so no harm no foul!

