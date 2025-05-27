The Funniest Viral Videos of Grown Black Men Calling Their Grown Black Male Friends to Tell Them 'Goodnight'

Another day, another hilarious TikTok trend— only this time, Black men are leading the charge and it’s truly a hilarious sight to see.

If you’ve been spending any time on the clock app lately, then you’ve probably seen a growing number of videos of grown men calling their homies to tell them goodnight. While that seems unsuspecting on the surface, the videos have proven to be downright side-splitting hilarious due to the fact that they don’t normally exchange pleasantries like that.

In fact, as you’ll see in some of the videos we’ve rounded up— the very notion of your homeboy telling you to sleep good and have sweet dreams can garner wide-ranging reactions. And thankfully for you, we’ve gathered some of the best ones. If you needed a laugh, trust us—you’ll get plenty with this trend! Thank us later.

Keep reading to watch all the funny moments unfold!