The Sad Reason Teddy Riley Will Never Reunite With Guy Bandmates

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Teddy Riley poses in the press room during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Fans of the famed 90’s group Guy may want to take a pause on picking out an outfit for their reunion tour. During a candid conversation while appearing on the “Sway In The Morning Show,” Teddy Riley revealed why the original group members will not be reuniting anytime soon.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Don Lemon Breaks Down How He’s Building His Media Empire To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Don Lemon Breaks Down How He’s Building His Media Empire

Musical mastermind Teddy Riley served as the producer and the third member of Guy, along with Aaron Hall, Timmy Gatling, and was later replaced by Aaron’s brother, Damion Hall. They are credited with creating the New Jack Swing sound, leading to platinum sales for their self-titled album, “Guy,” and their 1990 follow-up, “The Future.”

However, the legacy of their music seems to hang in the balance due to the absence of the members who made musical history with Riley. When asked by Sway about moving forward to create Guy 2.0, a new version of the group without the original members, Riley delivered an unexpected, heartbreaking response.

“How do you respond to the fans that are like, ‘how can you do Guy without the original Guy members when they’re still here?’” Sway asked.

“Let me just be real, man,” Riley responded. “Those guys just don’t like me.”

Sway was visibly taken aback by the response, but Riley explained that his participation was more about pity than partnership. “The reasons why I’ve gotten on the tours with them and everything, cause I feel for them. They’re my brothers, but I don’t think they give the love that I give.”

He continued by explaining that while the words “I love you” were often spoken, there was no action to back them up. “I’m there for them when they had nothing. Multi times and [the love] never comes back.”

The conversation deepened when Riley explained the lack of emotional support he received after the passing of his mother in February 2024.

“My mother passed away, and she fed everybody, and no one came but one person,” Riley shared. “And I don’t really care for this person, but he came to my mother’s funeral.” He accepted that “that’s just how they are,” stating he has forgiven them but is “keeping it moving.”

The history of Guy has been nothing short of challenging. Following their success, the popular group broke up around 1992 due to a combination of creative differences, financial mismanagement by their manager, Gene Griffin, and the traumatic, fatal shooting of their security chief in 1989.

But when Riley shares his own account of unrequited loyalty from his bandmates, social media flooded with conflicting perspectives.

SWV singer, Leanne “LeLee” Lyons, wrote, “This is so sad. I wish groups had better stories. It ain’t for the weak. I believe the music will bring them together again. I believe it.”

“Not every statement is an invitation to pick sides,” an Instagram user wrote. “Sometimes it’s just someone telling the truth. Listening does’t require agreement.”

On Instagram, producer Rico Love shared a very compelling story regarding Hall’s stance. “I was in the airport talking to Aaron Hall once in Indianapolis, and he told me flat out, ‘I hate that n*gga, Teddy.’ They literally had just performed together at the Indiana Black Expo weekend the day before.” Damn!

While some offered understanding and compassion, others wasted no time pointing the finger at Riley.

“I could write a whole dissertation about all of the wrongs that Teddy has done to everyone that ever stood in his corner,” one TikTok user posted.

The conversation shifted to X, with one user questioning whether Riley was the common denominator in his group’s breakup. “Real talk. Teddy Riley fell out with both Guy and Blackstreet several times since the early 90s. Are they the problem, or is Teddy?”

Real talk. Teddy Riley fell out with both Guy and BLACKstreet several times since the early 90s. Are they the problem, or is Teddy? — The G-Listed (@theglisted) January 31, 2026