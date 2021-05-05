The Root Is Nominated for a Webby Award. Here's How You Can Help Us Clinch That 'W'

Image : Courtesy of Webby Awards

We in first place, we in first place, Webby for Public Service and Activism—we in first place! (Or whatever 2 Chainz said.)



Seriously though, folks: We here at The Root are excited to tell you that we’ve been nominated for a Webby for the third year in a row! Our amazing video series Unpack That, helmed by the talented Felice Léon, has been recognized for the category of Public Service and Activism for the 25th annual Webby Awards. (The Root Institute also has the pleasure of being recognized as an honoree this year, which basically solidifies that The Root reign won’t be letting up anytime soon, so you may as well get with the winning team if you haven’t already.)

For those who may be unaware, the Webby Awards highlight the best of the best of internet media and is referred to by most in the industry as “the internet’s highest honor.” Comprised of over 2,000 voting members, the nominees are put forth by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, where folks like you vote on the winner.

As previously stated, we’re currently in first place but even though winning is in our DNA—we still need your help to bring it on home! Since the voting period closes tomorrow, we’re coming to you on bended knee to humbly encourage you all to vote for the home team! If you’re not sure how, don’t worry—we’ll explain:

First things first: Head over to the Webby Award website and click “vote now” on your screen. It should look something like this:

After that, you should see a plethora of nominees in their respective categories to vote from and you can either vote for each category one by one or go to the ones you only want to submit a vote for. If you want to skip straight to our category, this is what it should look like.



They’re going to prompt you to register so you can submit your vote and all that requires is your name and email to confirm your vote. Then, you’re all set! Now see, that wasn’t too hard, was it?

Thank you again to all of you who consider yourself fans of this site and Unpack That; we’ll be sure to pop a bottle (or two) in your honor when the time comes!

Happy voting!