Currently the most infamous man on the internet right now, Elon Musk is ruining the social media platform that many have grown to love, Twitter. He’s done everything from banning journalists and making the verification process easier to belittling Black Twitter and his Black employees.

With that in mind, The Root came up with the names of Black billionaires (and millionaires) who could use their owns talents and ties to rich friends to save Twitter from the villain that is Elon Musk. While they might not be able to do it alone, they have the connections to make something happen.