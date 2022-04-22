This is your last chance to nominate a woman whose style is undeniable! The Root (G/O Media) has opened the floor for nominations to identify and recognize the most stylish African American women in the U.S. Could this describe someone you know?

Helping us find these women who have mastered the art of the glow-up is where you come in. We’re looking for African American women ages 21-100 who have made their personal style into a fashion statement that is uniquely their own. Our committee of judges will select the final list of 50, which will be unveiled in May and featured in a special package on our website.

Please fill out this form to nominate someone for the 2022 Glow Up Style Awards.

Completing this form should only take a few minutes. This is not a list created by popular vote, so multiple nominations will be deleted.