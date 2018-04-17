Photo: iStock

If you, like me, waited until the 11th hour to even think about getting your taxes filed, you have just been given a reprieve by the Internal Revenue Service.

On Tuesday morning, the day income taxes were due, the IRS experienced system issues with its website, and many services were unavailable throughout the day.

In a statement on its website, the IRS acknowledged the problem, apologized for the inconvenience and announced that it would give taxpayers an extra day — until midnight on Wednesday night — to file their taxes.

“This is the busiest tax day of the year, and the IRS apologizes for the inconvenience this system issue caused for taxpayers,” Acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter said. “The IRS appreciates everyone’s patience during this period. The extra time will help taxpayers affected by this situation.”

Taxpayers who need additional time beyond Wednesday can file for an automatic six-month extension, which will give them until Oct. Filing for the extension is free.