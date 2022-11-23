A high school in Texas is actively investigating an alleged racist incident of monkey chants during a girls’ basketball tournament on Friday, according to ABC KVUE. The alleged “chants” were captured on camera and then shared on Twitter by East High school student Asia Prudhomme.

The Marble Falls Independent School District has said in a statement they were taking the matter very seriously and do not condone discrimination in any form.

From ABC KVUE:

“Marble Falls School District has an unyielding commitment to love every child and inspire them to achieve their fullest potential, and this applies to children outside of our school district as well. We will continue to work with administration at East Central High to fully investigate and hold students accountable for their actions,” the district said in a statement on Monday. “Marble Falls ISD does not condone any form of discrimination, and we would like students at East Central to know they have our full support.”

East Central High School athletic director Suzette Arriola said students sitting in the Marble Falls student section shouted monkey noises at Prudhomme, who is Black, while she was shooting free throws.



At first, Prudhomme didn’t think much of it because she was just focused on the game. “I wasn’t really paying attention because I was always taught to ignore the students, focus on the free throw,” said Prudhomme. It was only after Prudhomme got to see the video that she said the video “really hit her in the soft spot.” The student went on to say how this affected her in a Twitter post.

“This is sad, heartbreaking, and uncalled for. Can’t even play basketball without ignorance and racism in the stands. This really broke my heart, my coaches and teammates … please share this out and help us punish those involved,” she said.

Arriola went on to mention these alleged instances went on for the entire first half of the game. Parents had heard what was happening and let the Marble Falls administration know. However, no one was asked to leave. Marble Falls High School Principal Damon Adams stated the school is reviewing the footage and will interview students who attended the game as well as facility members.

From ABC 6:

“As campus principal, I regret that any player or guest in attendance at our tournament experienced anything from our student body that made them feel uncomfortable or devalued,” he said. “I am saddened that the behaviors of a very small number of students could tarnish the impression that others have of the incredible group of kids who make up our student body.”