Forget Tales from The Hood, it seems this year has been all about tales from T-Pain.

The rapper and singer has been recently revealing various anecdotes as it relates to his career and some of his fellow music artists. Back in June, we told you about how a conversation with Usher led to a four year long depression. Now, the “Bartender” rapper is reflecting on his feelings following the release of Jay-Z’s D.O.A. track in 2009.

Per Hypebeast, during a recent interview on the Drink Champs podcast, T-Pain admitted to feeling personally victimized by the song and that he later recorded a diss track but never released it.

“Okay, so ‘Death of Autotune’ comes out. He wasn’t dissing you,” host N.O.R.E explained. To which T-Pain responded, “He knew what he was doing. When the nigga says something is whack, it’s whack. He said ‘you T-Pain-ing you too much’ in the second verse. The second verse.’

T-Pain continued, “I was DJ Pain, before I was T-Pain. Nobody makes it to the second verse. A wise man once said, ‘you can’t knock the hustle.’ I’m the face of this. Just like Lil Yachty was the face of mumble rap. Anytime somebody talk about mumble rap, Lil Yachty was the first person to come up. I was the face of Auto-Tune. Anytime somebody said, ‘Auto-Tune,’ I’m the face. So, when you say Auto-Tune is wack, I’m the face. If I woulda said ‘fuckin’ blue Yankees are terrible,’ everybody woulda been like, ‘Oh you dissin’ Jay-Z now? Anytime [Jay] says something is wack, it’s trash.”

The “Buy U a Drank” rapper also shared that the perceived diss from Jay-Z happened after the disheartening conversation with Usher and after a concert in Las Vegas, which led to him feeling suicidal and ultimately penning a diss track—though it was never released under the advice of his managers.

“I was really drunk, it was like the end. I was ready to go, I was ready to be done. I was done with life, I was suicidal at this point. I was good, I was like ‘what the fuck am I doing this for?’ If I’m gonna go out, I’m gonna go out super drunk. I’mma just drink myself to death,” he shared.

Thankfully, after realizing what happened the night before at the concert and after hearing the diss record, his managers urged him to take a break from the music so he could clear his head and come back refreshed.

