Photo: Getty

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is just as outraged as many about Georgia’s decision to virtually outlaw abortions in the state, but she’s imploring leaders of industry, especially those in the filmmaking community, to stand with her and fight to change things, rather than boycott the state.



Abrams, along with a group of political allies and business leaders, have put together a #StayAndFight coalition, saying Hollywood power brokers could best serve those fighting for abortion rights by helping to fund political candidates and groups challenging the law, the Washington Post reports.

Last month, Georgia’s governor signed into law a so-called heartbeat bill that outlaws abortions at the point when a fetal heartbeat can be detected. That can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, often before many women even know they are pregnant. Exceptions will be made to save the life of the mother, or in cases of rape or incest — but only if a woman files a police report first.

Abrams says she understands the urge to attempt to punish Georgia by not spending money in the state. As the Post notes, Hollywood heavy hitters who film in Georgia, including Disney, have said they are seriously considering taking their films elsewhere.

However, Abrams says doing so will only hurt working-class people who depend on the jobs such industry creates.

As The Hill reported, citing the Los Angeles Times, Abrams says there is “a unique position to fight back — not only against the legislation here but the legislation around the country — and to fund the defeat of these politicians and their horrible behavior by using the resources available through the entertainment industry.”

Abrams and the head of an abortions rights group are set to meet with Hollywood executives to discuss the issue on June 11, the Post reports.

Workers in the film industry are also advocating against a potential boycott, forming #StayAndFightGeorgia and raising money for the American Civil Liberties Union’s legal challenge to the abortion law, the Post notes.