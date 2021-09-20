Gun-toting Mark and Patricia McCloskey—who made national headlines in June 2020 for coming out of their St. Louis home carrying automatic weapons when all they had to do was stay indoors and drink their Nescafe–may have their law licenses suspended.



According to NPR affiliate KCUR, “Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel is asking the Missouri Supreme Court to suspend the law licenses of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis last year.”



And just think, the protesters were coming to the gated community to call for the firing of St. Louis mayor when Action Jackson and his wife came out of their home to confront protesters who didn’t even know who the hell they were.



Alan D. Pratzel, the chief disciplinary counsel, noted in court filings that the couple already pleaded guilty to misdemeanors stemming from the incident. Pratzel said both crimes showed that the couple was “indifference to public safety” and involved “moral turpitude,” warranting discipline of the pair, KCUR notes.



“Mark McCloskey, who is running for the U.S. Senate, pleaded guilty on June 17 to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was ordered to pay a fine of $750. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty on the same date to misdemeanor harassment and was ordered to pay a fine of $2,000,” KCUR reports.



Pratzel noted several cases in which lawyers who were involved in moral turpitude had been disciplined. Pretzel recommended that the Supreme Court suspend the McCloskeys’ licenses indefinitely “with no leave to reapply for reinstatement for six months,” KCUR.



Yes, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pardoned both McCloskeys on July 30, because America has a history of ignoring the crimes of the oppressors, but Pratzel notes that the pardon merely erases the conviction not the guilt.



From KCUR:



Both McCloskeys were admitted to the Missouri bar in 1986. The couple practice together as the McCloskey Law Center and focus on personal injury, medical malpractice and defective products cases. The McCloskeys drew national headlines when they confronted a group of mostly Black protesters who had entered their gated community en route to demonstrate in front of the nearby home of a former St. Louis mayor in June 2020.

And because it takes a certain kind of person to come out of the home waving a gun as peaceful protesters looked for the house of the person to protest against, Mark McCloskey didn’t give a shit that he took a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge; he was still thuggin’ in his pink polo.



“The prosecutor dropped every charge except for alleging that I purposely placed other people in imminent risk of physical injury; right, and I sure as heck did. That’s what the guns were there for and I’d do it again any time the mob approaches me, I’ll do what I can to place them in imminent threat of physical injury because that’s what kept them from destroying my house and my family.”



Or maybe they didn’t even know you existed, nor did they give a shit. But it’s almost impossible to convince a gun-toting white man of how unimportant he is. Because McCloskey is a messy bitch who lives for drama, he’s seeking the “Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Roy Blunt,” KCUR reports.



There are at least four other folks gunning for the seat including, “Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt; former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned in 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations; and U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long.”



McCloskey has a leg up on the competition as he’s the only one running who pulled a gun out on Black people, and that has to mean something to Republicans, doesn’t it?



