Still looking for the perfect gift to surprise your sweetie with this Valentine’s Day? How about a night filled with music, beauty, passion, and “Revelations”? Acclaimed dance company Alvin Ailey has now been stunning us for 60 years with dance, original choreography, and themes that celebrate the unique beauty and history of blackness in America.
Launched on February 1 in Toronto, Canada, the company continues to celebrate the culmination of its sixth decade, performing across the United States and debuting new works during their annual national tour—and it’s not too late to get tickets!
February 14-17, Miami, FL: Ziff Ballet Opera House, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
February 19, Orlando, FL: Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
February 21-24, Atlanta, GA: The Fox Theatre
February 26-27, Charleston, SC: Gaillard Municipal Auditorium, Gaillard Center
March 1-2, Philadelphia, PA: Academy of Music Hall, Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts
March 6-10, Chicago, IL: Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University
March 12, Minneapolis, MN: Carlson Family Stage, Northrop Auditorium
March 15-17, Detroit, MI: Detroit Opera House
March 19, Bloomington, IN: Indiana University Auditorium
March 22-23, New Orleans, LA: Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
March 26-27, San Diego, CA: Copley Symphony Hall, Jacobs Music Center
March 29-30, Mesa, AZ: Ikeda Theater, Mesa Arts Center
April 3-7, Los Angeles, CA: LA Music Center, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
April 9-14 Berkeley, CA: Zellerbach Hall, University of California at Berkeley
April 23-24, Baltimore, MD: Lyric Opera House, Modell Performing Arts Center
April 26-28, Cleveland, OH: KeyBank State Theatre, Playhouse Square
May 1, Portland, ME: Merrill Auditorium
May 2-5, Boston, MA: The Wang Theatre, Boch Center
May 10-12, Newark, NJ: Prudential Hall, New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Don’t miss the incredible experience that is an Ailey performance—and be sure to share it with someone you love!