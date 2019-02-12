Alvin Ailey dancers perform at the 2011 Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s opening night gala on November 30, 2011 in New York City.
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Still looking for the perfect gift to surprise your sweetie with this Valentine’s Day? How about a night filled with music, beauty, passion, and “Revelations”? Acclaimed dance company Alvin Ailey has now been stunning us for 60 years with dance, original choreography, and themes that celebrate the unique beauty and history of blackness in America.

Launched on February 1 in Toronto, Canada, the company continues to celebrate the culmination of its sixth decade, performing across the United States and debuting new works during their annual national tour—and it’s not too late to get tickets!

February 14-17, Miami, FL: Ziff Ballet Opera House, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

February 19, Orlando, FL: Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

February 21-24, Atlanta, GA: The Fox Theatre

February 26-27, Charleston, SC: Gaillard Municipal Auditorium, Gaillard Center

March 1-2, Philadelphia, PA: Academy of Music Hall, Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

March 6-10, Chicago, IL: Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University

March 12, Minneapolis, MN: Carlson Family Stage, Northrop Auditorium

March 15-17, Detroit, MI: Detroit Opera House

March 19, Bloomington, IN: Indiana University Auditorium

March 22-23, New Orleans, LA: Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

March 26-27, San Diego, CA: Copley Symphony Hall, Jacobs Music Center

March 29-30, Mesa, AZ: Ikeda Theater, Mesa Arts Center

April 3-7, Los Angeles, CA: LA Music Center, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

April 9-14 Berkeley, CA: Zellerbach Hall, University of California at Berkeley

April 23-24, Baltimore, MD: Lyric Opera House, Modell Performing Arts Center

April 26-28, Cleveland, OH: KeyBank State Theatre, Playhouse Square

May 1, Portland, ME: Merrill Auditorium

May 2-5, Boston, MA: The Wang Theatre, Boch Center

May 10-12, Newark, NJ: Prudential Hall, New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Don’t miss the incredible experience that is an Ailey performance—and be sure to share it with someone you love!