Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Still looking for the perfect gift to surprise your sweetie with this Valentine’s Day? How about a night filled with music, beauty, passion, and “Revelations”? Acclaimed dance company Alvin Ailey has now been stunning us for 60 years with dance, original choreography, and themes that celebrate the unique beauty and history of blackness in America.

Launched on February 1 in Toronto, Canada, the company continues to celebrate the culmination of its sixth decade, performing across the United States and debuting new works during their annual national tour—and it’s not too late to get tickets!

Don’t miss the incredible experience that is an Ailey performance—and be sure to share it with someone you love!