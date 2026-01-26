Shocking Health News for ‘The Blind Side’ Actor Quinton Aaron

ST PAUL, MN – JULY 17: Quentin Aaron walks the red carpet at the 2016 Starkey Hearing Foundation “So the World May Hear” awards gala at the St Paul RiverCentre on July 17, 2016 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation)

Quintin Aaaron, the actor most known for portraying NFL star Michael Oher in the 2009, Oscar-nominated film “The Blind Side,” has unfortunately suffered a shocking health challenge. And now, we’ve got insight into exactly what happened.

Aaron’s manager Katrina Fristoe told TMZ that the actor had been in a hospital in Atlanta following an incident at his home. According to her explanation, Aaron fell while walking up the stairs after his legs suddenly gave out and stopped working. He was then transported to a local hospital where he received medical attention. In a statement to the Daily Mail, Fristoe said that the actor was “receiving excellent medical care,” was surrounded by his family and that the latter was grateful for all the concerns and well wishes from fans

“The family deeply appreciates the outpouring of support from fans and the media but respectfully requests privacy during this time,” the statement read.

A separate GoFundMe has also been created by the Veteran’s Aid Network to help raise funds for Aaron’s medical care and revealed that the actor was “on life support due to a severe blood infection” and that the money raised will go towards his family’s “medical expenses, living costs, and the uncertainty of how long this road to recovery may be.”

An update on Aaron’s condition released Monday (Jan. 26) detailed that he had opened his eyes and regained some feeling in one foot. But the prognosis is not all that positive, as they explained that he’s still on life support and may have to be in a wheelchair upon his eventual release.

“Quinton has opened his eyes and has some feeling in his foot! He is still on life support and going through tests. We are looking at quite a recovery time and will need a wheelchair when he is released while he goes through therapy to walk again. Thank you to all of you for your support and prayers,” the update read.

Aaron reportedly suffered a different health scare in February 2025 that led to him being hospitalized from complications related to a Type A flu and pneumonia, as noted by PEOPLE. Here’s hoping that he makes a full recovery soon.