Sherrone Moore May Get A Break After Judge Orders Hearing After Having Concerns His ‘Due Process May Have Been Violated’

After several tumultuous weeks, which involved being terminated, breaking up with an alleged mistress, and facing jail time, former University of Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore may be getting a break from the multiple charges he is currently facing.

According to The Associated Press, after attorneys for Moore defended the former head coach against the charges he faces ( felony home invasion, stalking, and illegal entry), Judge J. Cedric Simpson has scheduled a March 2 hearing. The judge believes Moore’s due process may have been violated because a police detective failed to disclose that the former coach and the executive assistant who was working for him at the time had an employer-employee relationship.

Police officers have accused Moore of going to the woman’s home after he was fired as head coach at Michigan, entering her apartment uninvited, and threatening to commit suicide in front of her on Dec. 10.

“Defendant’s due process may have been violated,” Simpson said.

“This was not solely this personal relationship. The magistrate should have been able to look at that.”

The woman ended her relationship with Moore several days before the school fired him, yet she remained his executive assistant. Moore’s attorney, Ellen Michaels, argued that she did not respond to several phone and text messages from Moore, so it was reasonable for him to try to contact her while the team was preparing for an upcoming Bowl game.

“It’s not stalking if the communication has a legitimate purpose,” Michaels said.

Simpson noted that not disclosing their relationship to the magistrate was a “glaring omission” when the arrest warrant for Moore was issued.

The attorney wants the case dismissed.

Michaels has also accused the woman’s lawyer of giving police officers information to “villainize Mr. Moore and maximize the chances of obtaining a large settlement from the deep pockets of the University of Michigan.”