While viewers may have said their final goodbyes to The Wendy Williams Show last week, come this fall, they’ll be saying hello to an all-new show with an all-new host: Sherri with Sherri Shepherd.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Sherri will takeover The Wendy Williams Show daytime slot beginning September 12. The announcement was made by Debmar-Mercury on Tuesday. As previously reported by The Root, Sherri had become a fan-favorite guest host on Wendy’s show, eventually taking over on a more regular basis.

Speaking on her upcoming show debut, Sherri explained: “September 12 can’t get here fast enough. Hosting my own talk show is a dream come true and I’m so excited to take viewers on this joyous journey. My new show will be something truly fun and fresh, a daily hour of entertainment escapism with plenty of laughter, fun and flirtiness as I give my take on pop culture. And I’m so glad to have such an awesome senior production team helping to make this magic a reality.”

EW with more details on Sherri:

Sherri—made with Wendy Williams Show producer David Perler—will be syndicated across FOX stations, as well as stations belonging to the Cox, Hearst, Sinclair, and Nexstar broadcast groups. The total reach of Sherri will clear 97 percent of coverage in the United States, per a press release. Set to be shot in front of a live audience at New York’s Chelsea Studios, Sherri will see its host cover pop culture and comedy while hosting conversations with celebrity and human interest interview subjects.

The Wendy Williams Show aired its series finale episode, without its eponymous host on Friday, June 17.