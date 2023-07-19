Senate Democrats Push Bill to Fight Supreme Court Corruption

The Supreme Court has had its fair share of ethics scandals over the last year. New information about Justice Clarence Thomas’ relationship with a Republican megadonor seems to emerge on a daily basis. And who can forget about Justice Samuel Alito ruling on a case involving a hedge fund billionaire without disclosing he’d ridden on said billionaire’s private jet?

All of this to say, it’s not a surprise that we’ve seen growing efforts to impose some sort of oversight on the highest court on the land. And this week, Senate Democrats are doing more than just calling out bad behavior. The Senate Judiciary is set to vote on legislation that would impose new ethics requirements on the Supreme Court. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), who introduced the legislation in February, and Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) both stressed the importance of holding the court accountable.

Advertisement

“These nine justices have extraordinary powers under our Constitution,” said Durbin and Whitehouse in a statement. “The belief that they should not be held accountable or even disclose lavish gifts from wealthy benefactors is an affront to the nation they were chosen to serve. To hold these nine Justices to the same standard as every other federal judge is not a radical or partisan notion.”

As we’ve previously written about, the Supreme Court has relatively relaxed ethics requirements. In fact, the Supreme Court is the only federal court where the justices are not bound by the Code of Conduct for U.S. Judges. That’s part of the reason why it’s been so challenging to hold them accountable for things that would be blatantly unethical in lower courts.

Advertisement Advertisement

This bill would require the justices “adopt a code of conduct, create a mechanism to investigate alleged violations of the code of conduct and other laws, improve disclosure and transparency when a justice has a connection to a party or amicus before the Court, and require justices to explain their recusal decisions to the public.”

Although the bill would usher in sweeping changes, it doesn’t go quite as far as some progressive groups might have hoped. In recent years, the left has been increasingly pushing to add seats to the Supreme Court, a measure that is noticeably absent from this legislation.

Advertisement

Still, Republicans are likely to push back against imposing ethics reforms on the Supreme Court. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is largely responsible for the court’s conservative-lean, has previously pushed back on efforts at reform.

If the bill makes it out of the Senate Judiciary on Thursday, it’ll be up for a vote by the entire Senate. And while we wouldn’t start cheersing to ethics reform just yet, it would at least get more legislators on the record about whether the most powerful people in our nation should be held accountable for their actions.