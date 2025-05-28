Secret Service Agents Fighting Each Other Outside the Obamas' House Brings MAGA to the Social Media Yard

The Obama family rarely gets thrown into scandal, but now, the former president and first lady have found their way to the center of attention. But as usual, it has nothing to do with what either one of them did.

Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE

Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE CC Share Subtitles Off

English Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE

Two female Secret Service officers got into a physical altercation last Wednesday (May 21) outside former President Barack Obama’s residence in Washington, D.C., according to TMZ. The women were reportedly on duty when one of them got on the Secret Service line and demanded a supervisor come intervene before things between them got physical.

Advertisement

“Can I get a supervisor to Delta 2 immediately before I whoop this girl’s ass,” one officer said. Apparently, help didn’t come fast enough because shortly after that call, the women on duty started going at it.

Advertisement

Security footage at the scene captured one officer pushing and shoving the other with force. “The U.S. Secret Service is aware of an on-duty altercation that occurred between two Uniformed Division officers at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 21,” the spokesman told the New York Post.

Advertisement

According to political correspondent Susan Crabtree, the officer who made the call was allegedly upset after her shift replacement was late. When the replacement officer finally arrived, that’s when the officer “assailed her verbally and physically,” according to Crabtree.

Advertisement

The Secret Service has since announced both officers have been suspended. “The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees and any behavior that violates that code is unacceptable,” the statement said. “Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further.”

Advertisement

Leave it to MAGA to turn the brawl into another reason why diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is “dangerous.” @TNGigi67 wrote on X, “In famous words of Donald J TRUMP, YOUR FIRED!” She continued saying, “DEI in GOV jobs gotta go!!!”

Advertisement

Another user, @madkasswin777, said “DEI destroy everything incorporated.” In January, President Donald Trump signed an order banning DEI at the federal level.