A $50k reward is being offered for any possible information related to a tragic hit-and-run that killed a prominent South Los Angeles woman. Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, was near South Broadway and 88th Street on Christmas Eve when she was the victim of a hit-and-run driver.

She died shortly after delivering gifts to a shelter. Police are now searching for the driver of a blue, mid-sized sedan and are hoping that a $50,000 incentive could lead to the arrest of the suspect. Newman-Townsend was a retired minister, activist and foster parent to 10 children.

Her brother, Dewayne Newman, told CBS News that three of her children were present at the time of the accident. “She had three children in the car with her that witnessed this and I know they need some closure. I know they need some help.” He also encouraged the guilty party to come forward.

“If you have any kind of compassion in your heart, if you have any kind of mercy, any sympathy, any humanity, please help us and just turn yourself in.” On Monday, officers returned to the scene of the crime to gather evidence, which included surveillance footage from businesses in the neighborhood.

A sidewalk near the crash site was turned into a memorial for Newman-Townsend. It consisted of a Christmas tree, a unicorn balloon, candles, and other objects. In addition, a message was written on the sidewalk that read: “We love you Auntie Trina.”

“I still don’t believe it,” the victim’s daughter, Amarrie Nicasio, stated. “I want to get another phone call from her. It hurts really bad. The day before Christmas. Christmas will never be the same.” A GoFundMe has been started for the Newman-Townsend family.