Rihanna Driver's Car Was Allegedly Stolen After Stalker Incident

It’s been a scary time for Rihanna as of late. TMZ reported that the 35-year-old singer was recently targeted by a stalker. The tabloid stated that a man traveled from South Carolina to Beverly Hills and attempted to enter the star’s home to propose marriage. However, he was immediately stopped by security.

Whether Rihanna was on the property at the time of the incident is unknown. The man’s identity was not released and after it was determined that he didn’t break a law, he was told to leave the home and to not return. However, that was just the latest troubling incident for the soon-to-be mother of two.

Earlier this morning, TMZ shared that Rihanna’s driver’s car was allegedly stolen last week as well. The gossip site wrote:

“RiRi’s driver told cops he pulled up to her L.A.-area home late last week, running inside to grab something while leaving the keys in the whip and the engine running. Big mistake. Huge. We’re told the driver came back out to find the 2012 Audi sedan was gone. For obvious reasons, he believes someone just jumped in and took off with it. The stolen car makes it 2 straight weeks of alleged criminal activity at the singer’s home. TMZ broke the story, cops raced there Thursday after a man showed up claiming he wanted to propose to her.”

Apparently, the LAPD is investigating circumstances surrounding the stolen vehicle. In 2018, Eduardo Leon was arrested after he jumped a fence and broke into Rihanna’s home where he waited 12 hours for her to arrive. Leon was charged with stalking, burglary, and vandalism as well as a misdemeanor for resisting arrest. In 2021, another intruder attempted to enter Rihanna’s home but left before authorities arrived.