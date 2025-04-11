Remember Eric B. & Rakim? The Legendary 80s Hip-Hop Duo Was Rocked By Betrayal

If you listened to hip-hop in the late 1980s and early 1990s, it was all about Eric B. & Rakim. The New York-based duo was known for their unique sound, which was the perfect blend of DJ Eric B.’s crisp cuts and unique sampling skills and Rakim’s smooth cadence and undeniable knack for wordplay. But a dispute that was part business and part personal would ultimately mean the end of the group as fans knew it – until they made a surprise appearance together to celebrate one of their greatest collabs.
This is the story of the highs and lows of Eric B. & Rakim.