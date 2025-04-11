Remember Eric B. & Rakim? The Legendary 80s Hip-Hop Duo Was Rocked By Betrayal

Advertisement

In the late 80s, rapping was just a hobby for Wyandanch, Long Island native Rakim (born William Michael Griffin Jr.), who had dreams of going to college to play football. He made a tape of his rhymes that he planned to take with him – that is, until a friend came to his house with DJ Eric B., who thought he had something special and wanted to introduce him to DJ Marley Marl. Rakim said Eric convinced him to appear on a track as a guest so he wouldn’t have to sign a recording contract – an idea Rakim said he thought would give him the best of both worlds.

“That’s why the first single in 1985, came out in ‘86. It was Eric B. featuring Rakim,” he said in an interview. “And you know, featuring mean is just a guest to a record.”

But once he got a taste of success in hip-hop, there was no turning back.