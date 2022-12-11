The couple that inspired hundreds of internet parodies and Halloween costumes have officially decided to call it quits. Self-certified relationship guru Derrick Jaxn has reportedly filed for divorce from wife Da’Nai Jackson, who recently cursed those criticizing their marriage. The news comes shortly after Jaxn was seen partying in Miami with an unidentified woman.

According to Bossip, after media personality Tasha K posted video footage of the new pair, Jaxn felt it necessary to share the truth about his marital status on social media.



“Over the past several months, my family and I have gone through many changes,” Jaxn begins. “Some of you have speculated while others of you have reached out to offer support as we privately established this new normal for ourselves and our beautiful children.



Earlier this year after much prayer, counseling, and deep consideration, we decided to go our separate ways and filed for divorce. Making the decision to file was one of the hardest decisions of my life, but I’ve found peace knowing that our mission of raising healthy children, starting with healthy and whole parents is still being accomplished.



From falling in love as just teenagers, to becoming spouses and now co-parents, I’m grateful for the years we’ve spent together and wouldn’t trade them for anything. I was blessed to have such an amazing person in my life and will forever be thankful for all she’s meant to our family.”



While these words about his former partner seem sweet enough, many are wondering if Da’Nai had any knowledge of the separation at all. Just last month Jackson posted a video to Instagram warning spectators to stay out of her marriage.



“May your husbands and wives become widows. Let your children become fatherless. Let your seeds become vagabonds on the earth,” she spewed. “Let the words of your mouth and the words of your hands be returned back to you. Let it go down your throat and choke you slowly until your days become few on the earth.” She continued, “The word of God says touch, not my anointed, and do my profits no harm. You’ve been warned.”



If you recall, the couple shook up the internet last year when Jaxn, who advocates for healthy relationships and has authored several books on the subject, was caught in a cheating scandal. He later admitted to cheating several times on his wife, all of which Da’Nai forgave, and the two then posted a video together, displaying their commitment to working through it together. Nevertheless, Jaxn was still seen as the villain in the scenario, and Da’Nai who wore a bonnet in the video (that she would later famously call her helmet of salvation), became the poster child for “I’m gone stick beside him.”



It’s unclear what steps will be taken next for the couple, or what co-parenting arrangements will be made for the sake of the children, but I can say personally that I’m glad sis is free from the shackles of Jaxn and his manipulative ways.

