Raptors Guard Terence Davis Charged With Assault, Criminal Mischief After Allegedly Hitting Woman

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 1, 2020. Photo : David Zalubowski ( AP )

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and criminal mischief after allegedly striking a woman, according to ESPN and Yahoo Sports.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday night, took place in an apartment building in the East Side of Manhattan shortly before 10 p.m. According to a criminal complaint, the woman’s son was standing next to his mother and fell when Davis struck her.

A 20-year-old woman told police she went to visit her boyfriend, Davis, and that the two got into a verbal dispute, a police spokeswoman said. Davis then hit the woman in the face, hurting her eye, and grabbed her phone and broke its screen, Detective Sophia Mason said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Davis was arraigned on a total of seven misdemeanor charges: assault, attempted assault, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, aggravated harassment and harassment. His defense attorney, Greg Esposito, has denied the charges and declined any further comment on behalf of his client.

The Raptors are aware of the situation, but have yet to comment publicly on the matter.

“Per the Raptors, they are aware of the Terence Davis arrest reports and are still in the process of seeking more information,” The Athletic’s Blake Murphy tweeted.

Undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2019, Davis joined the Raptors after delivering a standout performance during summer league for the Denver Nuggets. In his rookie season, he averaged 7.5 points and 3.3 assists per game, and was named to the All-Rookie second team after becoming a valued contributor off the bench.

Davis was released on his own recognizance and his next court date is set for December 11.