Rapper Who Allegedly Live Streamed Herself Abusing Her Dog Has a Bad Weekend

One rapper-turned-streamer is getting her karma after being accused of animal cruelty. Aspen Kartier, 19, already had her Twitch account suspended for broadcasting the attack on her pet dog. Now, Georgia law enforcement has stepped in as she still denies any wrongdoing.

According to Fox 5 News, the Atlanta rapper was taken into custody on Friday (Jan. 30) after Brookhaven police received multiple complaints about alleged animal abuse. All complaints trace back to a recent video of Kartier which went viral just as the rapper’s career started bubbling.

Kartier — real name Aspen Easterling — has been slowly growing her social media following– reportedly amassing 70,000 followers on Twitch and more than 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. Now, however, her followers are plummeting after an audio clip from her stream went viral.

The short clip begins with the rapper talking to her viewers, and then, her 3-month-old Maltipoo runs into the room. Kartier quickly turns to the animal before asking, “How you get out the cage?” Immediately what follows is 45 seconds of what appears to be Kartier beating the dog with a closed fist.

The dog, although not visible in the frame, can be heard in the background yelping repeatedly as the streamer continues to allegedly strike it. In the end, Kartier grabs the pup and carries it out the room by its scruff. The video spread quickly, with folks calling her out for abuse.

Kartier soon took to her Instagram to joke about the accusations against her. In a post to her Instagram story, the rapper holds the Maltipoo while demanding, “Tell them that you’re fine. Tell them.”

Still, the pleading didn’t work because once the Twitch company got ahold of the footage, they suspended her account, TMZ reported. According to Twitch Community Guidelines or Terms of Service, she won’t be able to use the platform until March 19th.

Kartier, who has since made her Instagram private, spoke out after the incident and doubled down on her innocence. She also mentioned possibly streaming on YouTube or Kick until her account is restored. Meanwhile, even PETA spoke about the disturbing allegations.

“People are rightly horrified by the video in which Aspen Kartier raises her arm several times and appears to strike her dog as he wails, before moving off camera while the sounds of the dog’s distress continue,” a PETA rep said in a statement. “Anyone who would beat and terrify their dog should never go near one. […] Now we urge authorities to immediately investigate, prosecute if appropriate, and, hopefully, seize this dog so that nothing like this ever happens again and the dog gets a chance at a loving home.”

When police arrived to Kartier’s home, they reportedly found the Maltipoo in “good health,” Fox 5 reported. The streamer was arrested and taken to DeKalb County Jail for animal cruelty. Animal Control took custody of her dog.

