White people love to support losers. Don’t believe me? Just look at those who get dressed up to reenact the Civil War. How about those who root for the Washington Football Team? Donald Trump supporters?



On Saturday, some losers who love losers are planning a rally to support the terrorists that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6— and get this, the organizers don’t want anyone wearing political shirts that support former President Trump or diss President Joe Biden.



“We request that anybody attending our events not wear any clothing or have signs supportive of either President Trump or Biden,” Matt Braynard, the former Trump campaign staffer who organized the rally, said in a tweet, USA Today reports. “Anyone not honoring this request will be assumed to be an infiltrator and we will take your picture, find out who you are, and make you famous.”



Meanwhile, police and government officials are trying to figure out what they did in a past life to have to deal with this bullshit—sorry, rally called “Justice for J6,” which is intended to show support for people charged in the riot.



USA Today notes that some 700 people are projected to attend this dumb- ass bullshit, which the Department of Homeland Security notes would be fewer than those that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. And police are, of course, concerned about violence because these white people just can’t let it go.



From USA Today:



More than 600 people have been charged in the riot that left five people dead and 140 police officers injured. The riot led to the second House impeachment of Trump, who was acquitted in the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sent a letter to lawmakers Wednesday saying security officials would be better prepared for Saturday than on Jan. 6. “The Leadership of the Congress, on a bipartisan and bicameral basis, has been briefed by the Capitol Police Board on the nature of the threat and the unprecedented preparations to address another attempt to defile our national purpose,” Pelosi wrote.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told news outlets that a fence would go up around the Capitol before the rally. Not a fence of armed stormtroopers like they’d have during a Black Lives Matter rally, just a fence like you would see at the Budweiser Superfest.



That’s because these people will never be seen as the terrorists they are for what happened on Jan. 6. Don’t believe me? Just listen to comments from Rep. Paul Gosar ( R-Ariz.) , who on July 27, claimed that 200 terrorists remained jailed awaiting trial.



“These are political prisoners who are now being persecuted and bearing the pain of unjust suffering,” Gosar said, USA Today notes.



Political prisoners is one way to say terrorists, I guess.

