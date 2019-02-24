Photo: Amy Harris (Invision/Associated Press)

After conquering the entertainment industry, and leaving an indelible mark on music, film and television, multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah is looking to extend her reign by giving back to her hometown of Newark, New Jersey.

Through her company BlueSugar Corporation, the 48-year-old will partner with GonSosa Development to develop $14 million in affording housing for residents of Brick City. The project is expected to break ground this summer.

Cristina Pinzon, speaking on behalf for the developers involved, noted that both companies “understand how difficult it is to make ends meet for many residents and want to be part of the solution”.

“They remain dedicated to making life better in communities like Newark,” she added in statement.

According to NJ.com, the project includes 20 three-family town homes, a three-story mixed-used building with an additional 16 units, a fitness center and 1,900 square feet of commercial space that will be rented to nonprofits. While the 60 units in the townhouses will be market rate, the remaining 16 units in the building will be affordable.

And for those looking to make that move into the new properties, the market-rate units are expected to open by December 2020, while the affordable housing is expected to be complete by December 2021 and priced according to a person’s income.

All hail the queen.