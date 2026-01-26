Popular Texas Influencer Accused of Unthinkable Act With Toddler in Horrific Video

A Texas woman said she felt like something wasn’t right with her boyfriend, so she decided to go through his phone earlier this month after he had reportedly gotten drunk and fell asleep. When she did, she allegedly found a horrific video of him sexually assaulting her toddler. Now, that boyfriend is facing serious charges.

Influencer Kandy Red Bread, born Victor L. Corey Paillet III, often posted about car customizations on his Instagram account, which boasts over 62,000 followers. Reports say his ex-girlfriend — who asked to remain anonymous — admitted to local news station KPRC 2 how she “never went through his phone before, never. But his phone was right there, and I’m like, ‘I just feel something’s not right.’”

That’s when she allegedly found a disturbing, seven-minute long video of him allegedly sexually assaulting her two-year-old daughter.

“She’s just a baby, like why would you do this to a baby, like how can you do this to her, how can you do this to me? I just keep seeing that video over and over in my head,” the woman told ABC 13 in a separate interview. “I literally haven’t been able to sleep. I’ve just been crying so much lately.”

On Jan. 16, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) launched an investigation into a child sexual assault at a residence in Porter, Texas. Per a MCSO press release, “SVU detectives obtained video evidence depicting the sexual assault of a 2-year-old child” and named Paillet as the suspect.

Paillet, 40, was arrested and charged with promotion of child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child— both first-degree felonies. Paillet was booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he is currently being held with no bond. But that’s not all.

The Houston-based social media influencer was recently placed on “modified safety watch,” KPRC 2 reported. It’s unclear what led up to the modified safety watch, which is typically enforced when an inmate attempts to harm themself or is believed to be at risk of doing so.

The mother of the alleged victim said her daughter has become “so clingy” and has “changed” since the alleged attack. Stating that both she and her daughter are in need of therapy, the mother has broken her lease, refusing to remain in the home where her child allegedly suffered such trauma.

MCSO Arrests Suspect for Child Sexual Assault; Detectives Seek Potential Additional Victims https://t.co/kb7Fq6OWRQ pic.twitter.com/hPbaPW3ehK — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) January 21, 2026

“We’re going to try and get some help,” she added. “I just hope everyone comes forward, so we can all get the justice that we deserve.” Detectives say they also uncovered information leading them to believe Paillet may have victimized other children, court records say.

His TikTok bio currently reads, “Love yourself and don’t trust nobody.”