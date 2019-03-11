Photo: L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

After an “overwhelming response from the news media and tips received from the public,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says it has identified the 9-year-old girl found dead inside a duffel bag last week as Trinity Love Jones.

According to the Los Angeles Times, investigators said Sunday night they’ve detained two persons of interest in the case of Trinity’s death, which was ruled a homicide.

County workers found Trinity’s body March 5 in a black bag at the bottom of an embankment in Hacienda Heights, just a little way off from a popular trail. She was wearing a pink T-shirt with the words “Future Princess Hero” on it.

The horrific discovery prompted the police to solicit tips from the public on the identity of the little girl. According to the Times, police said there were “no obvious signs of trauma” on her body and the bag hadn’t been in the embankment for longer than two days.

On Sunday night, a makeshift memorial to Trinity appeared on the trail. Red and pink balloons, stuffed teddy bears, candles, flowers and hand-written messages were laid out by family members and mourners.

Antonio Jones told KTLA that Trinity was his youngest daughter.

“Words can’t explain what I’m feeling right now,” Jones told the TV station. “I just want answers. I just want justice.”



“She was just the best,” he added. “Full of character, full of life, full of joy.”

The sheriff’s office said it has scheduled a news conference for later this week in which they plan to release more information on Trinity’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.