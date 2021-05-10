Oprah and Prince Harry Team Up for Multipart Mental Health Documentary for Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey, left; Prince Harry Photo : Pascal Le Segretain/Chris Jackson ( Getty Images )

As you may or may not know, the month of May is nationally recognized as Mental Health Awareness month.



Since 1949, various organizations, platforms, and people all across the country have done their part each year to spread resources and information to promote better mental health care— and this year is no exception. We already told you about a handful of mental health-related events happening this month but according to the AP, we now have an upcoming documentary from Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey to look forward to as well.

Not to be confused with the other documentary already on it s way from Discovery+, The Me You Can’t See is set to explore a myriad of mental health issues with Oprah and Prince Harry serving as guides for “honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles.” Along with their personal revelations, the multipart documentary will also feature insight from a handful of special guests, including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, San Antonio Spurs player DeMar DeRozan, Phoenix Suns point guard Langston Galloway, Olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs and chef Rashad Armstead.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty,” Oprah said in a statement. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

Prince Harry added, “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels—and is—very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have been consistently open about their mental health journeys; here’s to hoping that this new documentary continues broadening the conversation.

The Me You Can’t See makes its debut on May 21 on Apple TV+.