On the 100th Anniversary of Black History Month, We’ve Come So Far — Yet Still Have So Far to Go

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 2: People stand in line by the mural at The Breakfast Klub, 3711 Travis St., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Houston. This week, the restaurant replaced its George Floyd mural, which was painted in July 2020, with Black Mount Rushmore, a tribute to four Black legends: Marcus Garvey, Carter G. Woodson, Booker T. Washington and W.E.B. Du Bois. The mural was created by artist Reginald Adams. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

As we celebrate Black History Month, we have an opportunity to reflect both on how far America has come in embracing our richly diverse heritage — and how much further we must go. This year’s commemoration is especially significant, marking the centennial of organized Black History observances first established in 1926 by Dr. Carter G. Woodson, the founder of what was then known as Negro History Week.

At that time, it was inconceivable that a week dedicated to recognizing Black history would evolve from a single week into an entire month honoring the history, achievements, and enduring contributions of Black Americans. Yet, through the vision of Dr. Woodson and the continued stewardship of institutions like the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), that legacy has endured and expanded.

While Black History Month was the first heritage month to be celebrated, it was not the last. Today, calendars across the nation acknowledge Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, American Indian Heritage Month, Disability Awareness Month, LGBTQ+ Pride Month, Veterans’ and Military Family Appreciation Month and more. It is encouraging and affirming that nearly every month of the year offers the chance to reflect on the contributions of the diverse array of communities to our country as a whole.

Despite this progress, the past year has seen repeated efforts to erase the contributions of minority communities and to vilify the values of diversity and inclusion. That is why we have joined together to announce the “Liberty, Justice, and Opportunity for All” campaign. This effort is grounded in our shared values of defending diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility policies and protecting civil rights—and, in doing so, our democracy.

Through this campaign, we aim to make the everyday consequences of attacks on civil rights, and on DEIA policies, real and tangible, while creating opportunities for every American to speak out and be heard.

Although attempts to weaken foundational civil rights laws have increased, so too have our commitment and resolve to protect our fundamental rights nationwide. State attorneys general, civil and human rights organizations, public sector unions, and organizations dedicated to protecting the democratic process have been actively combating attacks on civil rights in courts, legislatures and communities across the country. Through litigation, legislation, and advocacy, we remain committed to defending civil rights in the United States against baseless and politically motivated attacks.

Under the guise of eradicating diversity, equity, and inclusion, the federal government and many state legislatures have cut funds to basic health research, eliminated after-school programs, and challenged efforts by nonprofits, corporations, and professional associations to advance equity within their organizations.

These attacks don’t just affect marginalized groups; they harm all of us. Efforts to

illegally withhold funding from educational institutions and researchers undermine principles of academic freedom and compromise the quality of education and scientific research for everyone. Decisions to significantly limit the capacity of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission leave all workers more vulnerable and with fewer avenues for relief from workplace discrimination.

Likewise, weakening the Voting Rights Act makes it easier to erect barriers to voting and participation in our democratic process for all eligible citizens. These examples illustrate the far-reaching consequences of civil rights attacks—not just for those traditionally viewed as beneficiaries of civil rights laws, but for all of us.

Fifty years ago, in 1976, President Gerald Ford became the first president to officially designate February as Black History Month. Yet today, there is a real and present danger that the very values that made heritage months possible could be abandoned altogether. All of us—from every walk of life and every corner of the country—must work together to push back against efforts to erase the positive contributions and celebrations of the communities that have helped shape the America we know today. Progress only stops when people do. Join us as we work together with our colleagues in this fight for opportunity for all.

Kwame Raoul is the Attorney General of Illinois; Marc H. Morial is President and CEO of the National Urban League