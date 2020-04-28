Offset Schedules Facebook Live Concert to Benefit Atlanta Food Bank

Photo : Jerritt Clark ( Getty Images for 10Summers Records )

One of the trends that has emerged over the course of the current pandemic is artists performing virtual concerts through Instagram, Facebook and *checks notes* Teddy Riley Live.com. Now, Cardi B’s husband Offset is getting into the mix.



Advertisement

AJC reports that on Wednesday, Offset will host a virtual concert on Facebook Live to raise money for the Atlanta Community Food Bank. The concert is being called “Offset and Friends” and will feature performances from Young Thug, Rich the Kid and Saint Jhn. The concert will be live-streamed on Offset’s Facebook page from 7 to 9 p.m EST. Viewers will be able to make donations using the donate button on the stream.



According to a press release, Offset has already donated 200,000 meals to the organization. “As someone raised in metro Atlanta, this event is the perfect opportunity for me to give back to the community that has supported me throughout my childhood and my career,” Offset said in the statement.



Advertisement

“The need for meals has more than doubled since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the donations we receive from this event will be instrumental in our work to provide that relief,” said Sarah Fonder-Kristy, chief development officer for the Atlanta Community Food Bank.



Offset initially gained recognition as a member of the rap group Migos. He released the collaborative project “Without Warning” with Metro Boomin in 2017 and last year dropped his first solo album “Father of 4.” His song “Clout” featuring his wife, Cardi B, earned him a Grammy nomination this year for Best Rap Performance.

