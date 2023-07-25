Obamas Mourn Tragic Death of Personal Chef

The Obama family is mourning the loss of a former White House chef and close family friend who died in a tragic accident near their Martha’s Vineyard summer retreat.



On Sunday evening, July 23, police received reports that Tafari Campbell was missing after going paddleboarding on a pond near the Obama’s home. According to police, another paddleboarder who was at the pond at the time saw Campbell go under water. They say he “appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface and then submerged and did not resurface.” Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the 45 year old’s body was recovered from a pond the following morn ing.

Martha’s Vineyard, an island just south of Cape Cod, is a popular vacation destination for rich and famous, including the Obamas, Oprah Winfrey and Spike Lee. The Obamas were not at their home at the time. Parts of the island are also a popular end-of-summer vacation retreat for Black entrepreneurs, creatives and professionals, especially from the Northeast. It’s not clear whether Campbell was vacationing or working on the island at the time.

The Obamas paid tribute to Campbell, who leaves behind a wife and two children, in a statement: