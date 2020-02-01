New Black History: Louisiana’s Largest HBCU Launches Own CBD Line, Becoming First To Ever Do So

Ilera and Southern ribbon cutting ceremony. Photo : Ilera Holistic Healthcare

The Southern University and A&M College has launched its own hemp-derived CBD product line, named ALAFIA.

Considered the largest historically black university in Louisiana, the Baton Rouge-based school’s Agricultural Research and Extension Center — along with partner Ilera Holistic Healthcare — unveiled the lab tested and pesticide-free products during a press conference and ribbon cutting at H&W Drug Store Dispensary in New Orleans.

According to a news release, Southern is the first HBCU to launch a hemp product line. ALAFIA means ‘inner peace’ in the Yoruba language.

The makers promised the brand will be available for over-the-counter purchase across the nation by the end of the month — in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill (also known as Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018), which mandates that hemp-derived CBD is legal for sale in all 50 states.

ALAFIA products currently on the market are two formulated PURE CBD tinctures: Isolate CBD with 500mg ($40) and 1000mg ($80) and Full Spectrum CBD with 500mg ($40) and 1000mg ($80).

“This is an exciting time for healthcare and business here in the state of Louisiana, and Southern University is honored to be a part of it all,” Southern University System president Ray L. Belton said. “Southern has been a leader in agriculture and the sciences for 140 years while staying true to its mission of access. This CBD venture with Ilera encompasses all of that. We look forward to advancing this vision and serving as a model for other universities.”

First purchase of ALAFIA CBD tinctures. Photo : Ilera Holistic Healthcare

Chanda Macias, Ilera Holistic Healthcare’s CEO, said the vision for ALAFIA has always been about been patient access and affordability.

It was imperative for us to bring high-quality products that support health and wellness. Patients now have the ability to purchase ALAFIA over the counter without a prescription anywhere it is available,” she said.



