National Gallery of Art Celebrates Black History Month

Washington, D.C.’s National Gallery of Art plans to celebrate Black History Month with a calendar full of festivities, lectures and podcasts paying homage to black history and the legacy of black art. Lectures discussing the role of blackness in art — featuring important figures in the art community such as the museum’s curator, Ruth Fine, and Atlanta artist Michael D. Harris — are planned.
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All events celebrating Black History Month are free, and entry will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about the National Gallery of Art’s monthlong celebration of black history and black art, as well as a schedule of events, visit the gallery’s website.
Previous recommendation: Apollo Theater’s Black History Month Free Open House.
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