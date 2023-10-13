Music Legend Rudolph Isley Dies at 84

Some artists are such an essential part of our lives, they feel like family. From celebrations to memorials, their music is the soundtrack to every major occasion. That’s how many of us feel about The Isley Brothers. On Thursday, we lost a member of that family when Rudolph Isley, one of the group’s founding members, died at the age of 84. According to Pitchfork, Rudolph’s attorney confirmed the news and provided a statement from the artist’s daughter.



“Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the world famous Isley Brothers, died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of October 11, 2023. He died at his home, with his devoted wife Elaine by his side. They had been married for 68 years. Rudolph was a deeply religious man who loved Jesus.”

Advertisement

With classics like “Shout!,” “Twist & Shout,” “It’s Your Thing,” “Fight the Power,” and “Who’s That Lady,” the Isleys changed pop, R&B and funk. The way they blended the genres was revolutionary and inspired a generation of musicians. They also helped build the foundation of hip hop, as many of their songs have been sampled for new music fans to discover. Simply put, Rudolph Isley and his brothers had an immeasurable impact on Black culture and music.

Advertisement

“There are no words to express my feelings and the love I have for my brother. Our family will miss him. But I know he’s in a better place,” Ronald Isley told CNN in a statement.

Advertisement

“Heaven has gained another angel. Our hearts are heavy as we announce the passing...As we navigate through this deep sorrow, we kindly ask for understanding and respect for our family’s privacy during this challenging time,” representatives for The Isley Brothers said in a statement. “Remember to hold your loved ones close. We will miss our brother but we know he’s in a better place. Forever in our hearts.”

Rudolph left the group in 1989, moving on to become a minister. Recently, he and Ronald have been locked in a legal battle for The Isley Brothers trademark, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t still love one another. This loss is another stark reminder to cherish your loved ones every day, as time is never promised.

Advertisement

The Root sends our deepest condolences to Rudolph Isley’s family, friends and fans.