More Spooky-Ass Games at Spooky-Ass Prices Because It’s Halloween Eve, Baybee

Image : Electronic Arts

Wooooo! Ya boy is going full Ric Flair because it’s mother, fucking, Halloween bay-beeeeeeee!

I mean, what’s not to like? There’s spooky costumes, mad candy goes on sale, countless great movies...did I mention sale candy, fun parties, and, perhaps most importantly: sale candy.



Now, as a result of the ongoing pandemic, the fun parties part is out of the equation—unless, that is, you’re trying to make the following two weeks fear-inducing, as well. So, instead of partying, why not play video games?



Today’s list will be exclusively composed of horror bangers available across multiple platforms, so let’s get into it.

Dead Space 1&2: $3.74-$4.99 (Xbox One)

Photo : Electronica Arts

I remember being 16 and playing the first Dead Space. I was alone, in my room, and I was fucking terrified. Two years later, I found myself alone, in my room, even more terrified but also delighted that Dead Space 2 managed to outdo the original.



The story of the first game follows Isaac, an engineer who joins the crew of the starship Kellion to answer a distress call sent by his girlfriend, Nicole, who is stationed on the starship Ishimura. Once they arrive, they find that alien necromorphs have killed almost all of the crew, and they kill a good chunk of the Kellion’s crew upon arrival as well. As Isaac ventures through the Ishimura to try and find a way to escape, he learns more about the Ishimura’s true mission and the presence of the necromorphs.



The sequel is about Isaac trying to navigate the psychological trauma endured in the first game while also trying to, uh, stop some shit from happening. Dead Space 2 is a sequel-ass sequel, in that it’s directly about the aftermath of the first game, so if you haven’t played the first, I’m not trying to spoil the second.



The Dead Space series clearly takes inspiration from Alien with its futuristic setting, but the story and designs for both the technology and monsters are entirely its own. The game’s innovative design creates a fully immersive experience, with all essential information being displayed through in-game holographic displays, not a traditional Heads-Up Display.



If you missed these games when they originally came out, or just haven’t revisited them in a while, why not give them a run-through this weekend? I mean, you can cop both for under 10 bucks.



Avoid Dead Space 3, though. You don’t need that kind of disappointment in your life.

Dead By Daylight- Free on Xbox Game Pass, $11.99 on PS4

Photo : Behaviour Interactive

If you’re bummed that you and your crew can’t get together to celebrate spooky season, why not give Dead by Daylight a go? The game is an asymmetrical multiplayer game where one player is tasked as a killer, and four others are put in the role of survivors. The survivors can’t physically fight the killer, and must use obstacles in the environment to avoid the killer while activating a series of power generators to escape the area.



The killer is tasked with bodying everybody and putting their bodies on hooks to start a ritual sacrifice. So, you know, fun for the whole family.



The game is simple but incredibly effective, and multiple DLC packs allow you to play as horror icons such as Leatherface, Pyramid Head from Silent Hill, and Ghost Face from Scream.



I guess you could say, this game lets you be a real Ghost Face Killer.



Get it? What’s that? It’s corny and you want me to eat a—



Well. No need to be rude.



Let’s move on to the next game. Or, games, in this case.



The Castlevania Series- $6.59-$9.99 (Xbox One)

Image : Konami

If you ever wanted to get into the Castlevania series, now would probably be the perfect time. Straight up, the Castlevania games have never really been my jam. They’re hard, elaborate, and dammit, I just don’t have the patience or skill those games take.



But!



They’re classics for a reason, and the gothic horror settings of the series make them perfect for making a nice hot drink, maybe rolling something up, and just vibing in Dracula’s castle.



The games are known for their sprawling and elaborate level design which requires precise platforming, a smart approach to combat, and an incredible amount of backtracking. The commonly held high point of the series, Symphony of the Night, is currently only $5 on Xbox.



So if you want to play a critically acclaimed, gothic horror masterpiece without breaking the bank, there ya go.

Ghostbusters: The Video Game- Remastered: Free on the Epic Games Store

Photo : Mad Dog Games

I’ve had Ghostbusters: The Video Game filed under “games that are way too good for what they are” for the last decade. Thankfully, the remaster released last year has kept it there.



While it didn’t make any real quality-of-life improvements to modernize the game, the core gameplay is still a fun romp. With an original story written by Harold Ramis and Dan Akroyd, and the entire original cast returning to voice the characters, this is, in my opinion, the official Ghostbusters 3.



Like, I don’t get why people keep asking for Ghostbusters 3 when it’s been here. You just play it instead of watching it, this time.



The game is currently available to PC gamers for free on the Epic Games Store this weekend. It’s also on sale on Xbox for $7.49 and available at its regular price of $29.99 on PSN. So no matter what you play it on, it shouldn’t break the bank.

This was a bit of a longer list but dammit, it really could be longer. Steam, the Epic Games Store, Xbox, and Playstation all currently have some solid list of spooky games on sale. Got any personal horror faves? Leave them in the comments!

As always, stay safe, watch Blade II, keep the vibes spooky, and play more video games.

