Zoe Sozo Bethel, crowned as Miss Alabama for American Strong 2021, has died due to injuries sustained from an undisclosed accident, reported PEOPLE. She was 27 years old. Her family announced the death on her Instagram page and is raising money to help cover her funeral costs.

Following an accident this week, unspecified by the family, Bethel suffered severe damage to her brain and brain stem causing her to go into a coma, said her family via Instagram.

From PEOPLE:

“Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left,” Bethel’s family said at the time, adding, “We are praying for God’s will to be done, regardless of what that may look like.” “This has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family, & we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her,” Bethel’s family continued.

Their GoFundMe has raised more than $40,000 toward their $500,000 goal for medical and funeral expenses, reported PEOPLE. Tributes for Bethel poured in from social media as her colleagues and friends remembered her legacy.

The Miss Alabama pageant shared their condolences via Instagram writing, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel. She was a light in this world and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman. Rest in grace and love, sweet one.”

Grace Saldana, editor-in-chief of Right Side Broadcasting Network also remembered Bethel in a tweet writing, “Besides the fact that she was always incredibly stunning, I’ll always remember how convicted Zoe was in her faith in God, how dedicated she was to her beliefs in protecting life, and how much she cared for others. May she rest in peace.”

