History was made Friday night, as Mishael Morgan of CBS’ Young And The Restless became the first Black woman to win an Emmy lead actress. Morgan, 35, who at one point portrayed the role of Hilary Curtis, now plays Amanda Sinclair on the long-running daytime drama series. At the 49th annual awards ceremony that took place at the Los Angeles Staples Center, Morgan graciously accepted her award, and gave a speech that moved many to tears.

“I was born on a tiny island in the Caribbean, and I’m now standing on an international stage and I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do,” she began. “Now there are little girls around the world and no matter what the industry, the vocation … they can strive to be the best.”

She continued: “I need to thank the fans and everybody sitting at home. They embraced me when I came on this show and I am so immensely proud of our generation.”

“We are breaking glass ceilings left right and center and I am so honored to be a vessel and to experience this moment. Everybody out there today, we can do this thing called equality and unity together,” she added.

Those who are fans of Morgan know that this win comes after a heartbreaking personal tragedy in the actor’s life. As People reports, just months ago, the Trinidad and Tobego native revealed that her brother in law, Nazir Ali, along with his wife Raven O’Dea, and their three children, all perished in a horrific house fire in Ontario, Canada.

“On Monday morning my husband’s only brother, perished with his wife & 3 kids in a tragic house fire,” Morgan tweeted back in March. “I am still in absolute disbelief.”

Morgan’s win comes at a time when there seem to be so many losses for women, Black women in particular. Here’s hoping that the actor continues shattering ceilings, and making room enough to usher in the young girls that will follow in her footsteps.