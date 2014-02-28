Michelle Obama to Do Cameo on Parks and Recreation Season Finale

Michelle Obama is loving the small screen lately.

The first lady just recently joined Jimmy Fallon and Will Ferrell on The Tonight Show, starring in an “Ew!” sketch with the two comedians, while bringing along her healthy lifestyle messages.

Now the first lady will be beefing up her television experience with a guest appearance on an hour-long season finale of comedy Parks and Recreation, Mediaite reports.

In the finale, which will air on April 24, the first lady will be picking up the torch left behind by other high-ranking Washington officials who have made cameos on the show, such as Vice President Joe Biden, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

