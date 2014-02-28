Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

Michelle Obama to Do Cameo on Parks and Recreation Season Finale

Michelle Obama is loving the small screen lately. Suggested Reading Why Ari Lennox Admitting She Chose the Toxic Man Over the Good Guy Has the Internet in Shambles Terrence Howard Claims He Passed on Beyoncé—And the Internet Reacted Exactly How You Expected The 400-Day Target Boycott Was More Effective Than You Think Video will return…

By










Published

Michelle Obama is loving the small screen lately.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
HBCU Endowments vs. Harvard’s $53.2 billion

The first lady just recently joined Jimmy Fallon and Will Ferrell on The Tonight Show, starring in an “Ew!” sketch with the two comedians, while bringing along her healthy lifestyle messages.

Now the first lady will be beefing up her television experience with a guest appearance on an hour-long season finale of comedy Parks and Recreation, Mediaite reports.

In the finale, which will air on April 24, the first lady will be picking up the torch left behind by other high-ranking Washington officials who have made cameos on the show, such as Vice President Joe Biden, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

Read more at Mediaite.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.