As a brother from Atlanta, Michael Vick will always have a special place in my heart, he is one of the most electrifying and exciting athletes in the history of sports, and his play on the field has given me a lot of happy memories. So it’s good to see him coming out of retirement to do what he does best, play football.

According to Reuters, Vick has agreed to join the startup league Fan Controlled Football, a 7-on-7 league played on a 50-yard football field that allows fans to vote on each offensive play through an app. The play that gets the most votes is relayed to the quarterback on the field and he has to run it.

The last time Vick played a professional football game was in 2015 with the Pittsburgh Steelers and nearly seven years later he signed with this startup league. He will make his debut on May 28, the last day of the regular season. But, the 41-year-old Vick has not been assigned to a team yet.

Vick is joining a group of former NFL players to join the FCF, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Ownes and NFL flameout Johnny Manziel.

Drafted with the number one overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, the first Black quarterback to be taken with the top pick, Vick played in the NFL for 13 seasons. His first six seasons were with the Atlanta Falcons where he dazzled fans with his huge arm and his incredible running ability.

After involvement in dog fighting ring left him in prison and out of the NFL for two years, Vick returned to the NFL in 2009 and played for the Eagles for five years and then the Jets and Steelers for one season each. He retired from the NFL in 2017.

Vick will find himself back in Atlanta, as all of the games for the FCF are being held at a single Atlanta facility.