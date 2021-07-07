Meek Mill and Travis Scott Reportedly Had an Altercation at Ritzy Party in the Hamptons

Meek Mill at the “Free Meek” World Premiere on August 01, 2019 in New York City; Travis Scott at the premiere of Netflix’s “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly” on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Photo : Michael Loccisano/Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

It looks like things got a little heated in the Hamptons for Meek Mill and Travis Scott over the holiday.



Advertisement

Per Page Six, the two rappers were reportedly involved in a loud verbal spat at a lavish party over the 4th of July weekend. Sources say the two had to be pulled away from each other and eventually led away, though Meek Mill could still be heard yelling after things had been deescalated.

This all happened allegedly around 1:30 in the morning and subsequently brought the sumptuous soiree to a close. The all-white party was thrown by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin and saw the who’s who in the world of music, sports and culture in attendance. Folks like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Quavo, Yo Gotti, Michael Strahan, Gayle King, JT and Yung Miami of The City Girls, James Harden, Bobby Shmurda, Winnie Harlow, Maverick Carter and more all had their faces in the place. Megan Thee Stallion was also present, serving as one of the musical entertainers of the night along with Tinashe, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi and Lil Uzi.

As previously stated, neither Mill or Scott have any history of being on each other’s bad side, but seeing as how Meek is somewhat notorious with getting into it with other rappers (ahem, Drake): this news doesn’t surprise me too much. On a more positive note though, it seems the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper was having a good time before that. In a since-deleted video posted on JT’s Instagram stories, he appears to be joking around with Brooklyn Nets point guard James Harden and trying to get away as Harden tickles him.

And for added clarity: yes that is Lil Uzi breakdancing in the middle of the function.

I don’t know what kind of vibes this party was supposed to give off but between the verbal spat, the breakdancing, and the tickling—it seems there was something for everyone. Here’s to next year!

Advertisement



