Meagan Good’s Ex Devon Franklin Slammed for His ‘Performative’ Dating Advice About “Thirst Traps”

When preacher Devon Franklin trends, it usually because one of his sermons have gone viral in a positive way. However, the latest reason he’s trending online isn’t all that great and it unfortunately has to do with his viewpoints on dating and his ex-wife Meagan Good.

If you’ll remember, Franklin and Good parted ways in 2022 with the former filing for divorce from the popular actress. While the two spoke out in little ways in the immediate aftermath of their marriage dissolution, they both went on to engage in other relationships and have both since tied the knot with other people. Good famously married former Marvel star Jonathan Majors in a quiet ceremony while Franklin wed celebrity fitness coach Maria Castillo.

However, it looks like Franklin decided to take a stroll down memory lane to rehash important moments in his past marriage during a recent speaking event—and what he had to say is getting the people talking. In a now-viral clip which was put together to promote his upcoming one-man, stage play entitled “Be True,” he can be heard discussing the moment he knew he had to let go of his marriage to Good and shared how he got on the dating apps after some time in order to find love again.

Explaining how a years prior trip to Costa Rica became the impetus for his decision-making, Franklin explained: “You see, a few months prior to Costa Rica, I was faced with the question: to jump or not to jump out of my marriage. Now when I say jump, let’s just be clear about what I’m talking about. I’m talking about the ‘D’ word: divorce.”

He continued, “I was struggling with the question: ‘to divorce or not to divorce?’ Even thinking of the question was terrifying. Even thinking the thought put me in a state of disbelief and absolute fear.”

While that’s all he said and doesn’t really clue us into what led up to him having these thoughts in the first place, we do know that infidelity wasn’t the case as Good explained during a podcast interview in April 2025.

DeVon Franklin recalls the moment he first considered divorcing his ex-wife Meagan Good while opening up about using dating apps after the divorce & calls it a red flag when someone you’re dating refuses to remove thirst traps.



(🎥 devonfranklin/TikTok)

pic.twitter.com/l76XjNmrFB — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 27, 2026

Later on in the clip, he recalls his time on the dating apps, describing “the dating streets” as “ugly” and told a story of how he once had to have a conversation with a woman he was dating about not posting sexy pictures on her social media. To be clear, he didn’t specify whether this woman was Good or someone who came after her.

“This was the same thirst trap that trapped my thirst, so I was highly aware of what the trap was because it was a very effective trapper of thirst,” Franklin explained. “So I said to her, ‘obviously this is your page, can I just ask a question? That picture you have pinned, top row, center slot, would you say that’s a thirst trap?’ And she laughed and she says ‘well, yeah it’s a little thirst trappy.’ I said well, uh, you’ve already trapped my thirst. Uh, are you still thirsty?’ Oh man, she went quiet.”

He concluded by saying that he found it ironic that he was cleaning and “decluttering” his DMs “like a good boy” at the request of this lady, all the while she’s still posting thirst trap like pics “looking like buy one, slide in free.”

Once his clip began to make the rounds on social media, many women were offput by his comments and expressed disappointment in men like Franklin who are attracted to a certain type of woman who moves a certain type of way—but then wants to change them the minute he gets involved in her life.

Religious men love going after baddies then trying to change them.



Why are you messaging someone that posts thirst traps if you’re too holy for thirst traps….. https://t.co/qYy14HDSSZ — What the hellyBron james (@_ChrisElizabeth) January 28, 2026

“Religious men love going after baddies then trying to change them. Why are you messaging someone that posts thirst traps if you’re too holy for thirst traps,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“Men are obsessed with changing women. If you met her one way why still pursue her if ultimately its a problem?” questioned another.

One other user said, “Why did he pick someone that posts thirst traps to begin with?”

Others also found it odd that he was speaking so much about Good when both of them are seemingly in happy relationships and have moved on.

“They’ve both remarried and yet he’s still talking about her. Weird. Peculiar. Odd. Strange,” one person wrote.

Added another: “Mind you his new wife dresses the same way Meagan did. Actually she’s the younger version of Meagan. Devon so performative and fake. He talk a good game but don’t live by the actual word he preaches.”