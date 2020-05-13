Ludacris and Mike Will Made-It Donate 3,000 Reusable Masks to MARTA Employees in Georgia

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

As the state of Georgia has taken the questionable steps to re open amidst a pandemic, Ludacris and producer Mike Will Made-It have partnered up to ensure Atlanta’s public transit workers are protected.

AJC reports that the duo donated 3,000 masks to MARTA workers through their respective organizations. Ludacris’ t he Ludacris Foundation and Mike Will’s Mike Williams Making Wishes Matter joined forces with Carla Griffin, founder of Atlanta Sewing Style, to provide the reusable masks to workers within two weeks. Lakeside Marine Canvas, a sail making company based in Buford, Ga. , volunteered it s workforce to expedite production of the masks. As of Wednesday, there have been 37 COVID-19 cas es and one death among MARTA employees.



“We love our city, and this is an opportunity to show how much we do when it matters most. Before coronavirus happened, we were representing MARTA because it’s a big part of what makes Atlanta special.” Bridges said in a news release. “On behalf of our hardworking employees, I’m grateful for this show of support. Before this health crisis hit, MARTA had been building relationships with metro Atlanta’s entertainment community. Their thoughtful contributions are deeply appreciated. This gives us added confidence that we’ll get through this together.” MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker said in the same news release.



Earlier this year, Ludacris donated $75,000 dollars worth of musical instruments to underprivileged students in Miami. This weekend he is set to do battle against Nelly in the latest installment of the Verzus series on Instagram Live.

